The former leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, along with his wife have been charged by Police Scotland.

Andrew Polson

Conservative councillor Andrew Polson, along with his wife, Aileen Polson, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Milngavie were both arrested and charged with alleged offences under the Representation of the People Act 1983.

The alleged offences relate to Polson and his wife allegedly claiming to live in the East Dunbartonshire council area when it’s believed they actually lived in the Mount Vernon area of the east end of Glasgow.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the Representation of The People Act 1983 on Thursday, October 6.

Aileen Polson

“They are due to appear in court at a later date.”

Polson co-led the council with LibDem councillor Vaughan Moody from 2018 to 2022.

Andrew Polson was suspended by the party in June following his arrest on a separate matter when he was accused of being involved in a ‘romance fraud’.

In a civil action, court papers lodged by a female, claim that Mr Polson persuaded her to let him manage her finances and used her money to buy property for himself.

She alleges that he abused her trust and exercised "undue influence" over her.

He had been arrested in June but was released pending further inquiries, before being re-arrested in August.