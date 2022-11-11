Glasgow Sheriff

Francis Cairney, 87, is said to have committed the crimes against a total of three boys between July 1978 and June 1989.

Cairney, of Uddingston was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court last week.

But, the matter was adjourned with a new trial date set for January by Sheriff Gerard Bonnar.

David Fisken, defending, told the hearing: "He is not present and the Crown have no issues with that - there are health difficulties.

"He pleads not guilty and as part of those health difficulties we seek an adjournment for a Crown report."

Prosecutor Lauren Donnelly told the court that the Crown "requires to carry out their own reports."

She said: "There is an essential Crown witness who resides in China and is in regular contact with the depute that's handling the case. I am asking if it is possible if this matter could have a trial date in January."

Previous hearings were told that is being determined if Cairney - who suffers from dementia - was fit to stand trial.

Court papers claim one boy, when aged between 15 and 16, was assaulted within a car in Paisley and in the dressing rooms at Celtic's Barrowfield training ground between July 1 1978 and June 30 1979.

It goes on to state that that the boy was repeatedly touched on the thigh by Cairney.

Cairney is further charged with repeatedly punching and slapping the same boy to his head and body at Barrowfield. It is also alleged that Cairney assaulted the second boy when he was aged between 15 and 18 within the Barrowfield dressing rooms as well as Celtic Park between February 1,1986 and December 31, 1988.

It is claimed Cairney repeatedly hugged him, repeatedly placed his hands underneath his clothing and repeatedly touched his back, stomach, thigh, groin, buttocks and penis.

Cairney is also charged with indecently assaulting a third teenage boy at a hotel room in Aviemore and in a car in Cumbernauld on various occasions between August 1 1988 and June 30 1989.