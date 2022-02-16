Two charged in connection with death of man in Springburn

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Springburn, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Two people have been charged.

A man and woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

The body of Brian Maley was found within a flat in Young Terrace around 9.50am on Tuesday, February 8.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brian’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information."