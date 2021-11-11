Vandals target new council pitches

The repair bill will run into the thousands

A number of sections of the pitches were damaged in the incident, which took place on Guy Fawkes Night, and the facility will now be closed until repairs are made.

It’s just weeks since the pitches reopened following a £110,000 investment to improve the facility, which saw a completely new surface laid.

The incident has been reported to the police and the council’s Community Safety team will be monitoring the area closely.

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “It’s extremely disappointing that this pitch has been vandalised, especially since it only recently reopened after being significantly upgraded.

"Unfortunately, the repairs now needed will costs thousands and will also mean that the pitches can’t be used until they are complete.