Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Hamilton

On Friday, Police Scotland named the deceased as Samuel Hamilton who was seriously injured near his doorstep around 11.30pm.

The alarm was raised and shocked neighbours saw the emergency services rush to the address but police confirmed that Mr Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland confirmed that a a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Lanarkshire.

They also released more details to the media about the run-up to the alleged attack and issued a witness appeal for anyone out and about at this time who many have witnessed it.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "This was an attack on a man who was simply making his way home from a relative's house.

"Mr Hamilton was assaulted outside his own home and it was his elderly mother who found him severely injured on his doorstep.

"Specialist officers are providing support to her and other members of Mr Hamilton's family.

"Our thoughts are very much with them at this extremely difficult time.

"I would like to reassure the local community extensive police enquiries are ongoing and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

"Door to door inquiries are also being carried out.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area on Wednesday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.

"We have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry can also send this via this link.

"You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.