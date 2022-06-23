It is alleged that the woman had committed shoplifting offences in the mall.
She is now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and police say a strong line will be taken on offenders in this location.
A spokesperson for Cumbernauld Police station said: “Cumbernauld Community Officers will continue to carry out patrols to address concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and theft.”
Last month it was revealed that a 15-year-old schoolboy had also been arrested in the town centre after allegedly causing £10,000 worth of damage. Officers had moved in to trace the boy following multiple reports of allegedly anti-social behaviour on on Monday. May 24.