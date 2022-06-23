Woman (32) faces shoplifting charge after alleged Antonine Centre incidents

The alleged conduct of a 32-year-old female in Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre has led to her arrest, police have confirmed.

It is alleged that the woman had committed shoplifting offences in the mall.

She is now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and police say a strong line will be taken on offenders in this location.

A spokesperson for Cumbernauld Police station said: “Cumbernauld Community Officers will continue to carry out patrols to address concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and theft.”

Last month it was revealed that a 15-year-old schoolboy had also been arrested in the town centre after allegedly causing £10,000 worth of damage. Officers had moved in to trace the boy following multiple reports of allegedly anti-social behaviour on on Monday. May 24.