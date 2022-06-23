Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is alleged that the woman had committed shoplifting offences in the mall.

She is now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and police say a strong line will be taken on offenders in this location.

A spokesperson for Cumbernauld Police station said: “Cumbernauld Community Officers will continue to carry out patrols to address concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and theft.”