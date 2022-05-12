Police were called in around 8.10am amidst reports that a female cyclist had been hurt in a collision near Broadwood Loch.
Ambulance crews attended to the female cyclist who was later taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for further medical care.
It quickly emerged that the female car driver of the car involved in the accident will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences, following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on Valleyfield Road, Cumbernauld, around 8.10 am on Thursday, May 12.
"Emergency services attended and the female cyclist was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution."