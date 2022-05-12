Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called in around 8.10am amidst reports that a female cyclist had been hurt in a collision near Broadwood Loch.

Ambulance crews attended to the female cyclist who was later taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for further medical care.

It quickly emerged that the female car driver of the car involved in the accident will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences, following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on Valleyfield Road, Cumbernauld, around 8.10 am on Thursday, May 12.