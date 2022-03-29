Woman arrested after serious incident at Westerton train station

British Transport Police (BPT) are appealing for information after the incident around 10.30pm.

A BTP spokesperson said: “At around 10.30pm on Friday, officers were called to an altercation at the station which had resulted in two females being seriously assaulted.

“A 32-year-old female has been arrested for serious assault and is in custody. Another female was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.”

Westerton station was closed for 13 hours. At around 11pm on Friday, ScotRail announced services would not stop there. Passengers were asked to get off at Drumchapel, Anniesland, or Bearsden where alternative transport had been arranged.