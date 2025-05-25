Supplied

A purple ‘portal-loo’ installation appeared outside SWG3 in Glasgow to raise awareness of Crohn’s and Colitis. Created by the Catherine McEwan Foundation and brand agency MadeBrave, the immersive toilet experience features a short film about living with IBD.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reimagined festival toilet has appeared in Glasgow, inviting the public to "sit with" the realities of life with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The eye-catching purple portaloo, installed outside SWG3 over the weekend, was launched by the Catherine McEwan Foundation in partnership with creative agency MadeBrave.

The aim is to raise awareness of IBD – a group of chronic, often invisible conditions that includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, affecting more than 1 in 100 people in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the outside, the installation resembles a typical (if souped up) portable toilet. But inside, it has been transformed into an immersive space. The seat functions as a cinema chair, the walls are lined with bold, fly-poster-style facts, and when the door shuts, a short film begins featuring video messages from Glaswegian DJ George Bowie, Scottish singer-songwriters Callum Beattie and Robyn Red, as well as Britpoppers Starsailor.

Singer Calum Beattie said: “Do you know what really sucks? There are people who want to be at the festival but they’re stuck inside yet again. Not because they didn’t want to be at the festival, but because of Crohn’s and Colitis — their body just says no.”

The Catherine McEwan Foundation, which supports individuals and families affected by IBD across Scotland, is known for its creative approach to awareness-raising. Last year, it hit the headlines when it installed a giant toilet roll billboard in Glasgow city centre – another project made in partnership with MadeBrave.

Derek McEwan, who founded the charity in 2003 in memory of his mother, Catherine, said the campaign aims to challenge public perception of what it’s like to live with the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“IBD is a battle for those who live with it, as their families,” he said. “My mum lived with severe Crohn’s for most of her life. I grew up in waiting rooms. She never once complained, but I saw how hard it was.

“Even things that are meant to be fun, like going to a music festival, can become a source of stress. Many people with IBD just don’t go. The fear of flare-ups, access to toilets, the planning is exhausting.

“We created this space to help people stop, think, and understand. For some, a festival loo is something to avoid. For others, it’s the reason they miss out entirely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The condition can cause chronic pain, fatigue, weight loss, and anxiety, and often requires long-term medication, hospitalisation, or surgery.

The Foundation funds research, and support services for patients across Scotland. It hopes this campaign will challenge stigma and bring the realities of IBD into the public eye.

For more information, visit.catherinemcewanfoundation.com. Donations can be made by texting IBD to 70085 to give £5.