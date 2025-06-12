Police are appealing for help in tracing a 16-year-old from Cumbernauld who has been spotted in Glasgow and Edinburgh in recent days.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in their efforts to trace 16-year-old Shaun Flynn, who was last seen in the Cumbernauld area at 8.35pm on 9th June 2025. The youth has since been spotted in Glasgow on Tuesday, 10 June and Edinburgh, 11 June.

Police have described Shaun as 5ft 7in, slim build, with black hair. When last seen he was wearing black RAB t-shirt and trousers, black Nike fleece and trainers and a black ICON cap.

Anyone who may have seen Shaun since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3428 of 9th June 2025.