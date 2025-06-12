A controversial cycle lane plan for a southside road has been moved to a different street after the council received a large volume of comments about it.

A controversial cycle lane plan for a southside road has been moved to a different street after the council received a large volume of comments about it. A council officer has confirmed the “contentious” route up Kilmarnock road through Shawlands Cross will switch to Pollokshaws Road.

The cycle lane is one part of the huge £475 million city network plan for 270km of paths throughout the whole of Glasgow. A total of 11km of paths for the south and inner north are progressing as the council has submitted a funding bid to Transport Scotland. See below for the routes.

As part of wide consultation, residents were asked to give feedback on plans for the south and inner north areas of the city network bids. A council official said the most “contentious route was that it went up Kilmarnock Road through Shawlands Cross,” adding: “we always knew that would be difficult.”

He added: “Through the sheer volume of asks we did look at the whole re routing of the City Network there. Ultimately it was proposed that we change tack and moved on to Pollokshaws Road and that we miss out that top section of Kilmarnock Road, Moss side Road and Dimnont Road.”

Explaining the new plan, he said: “The proposal now is to have the network on the Pollokshaws Road – it would come up through Shawlands Cross on to Minnard Road and Langlands Avenue.”

The inner north and south part of the city network is set to have a totals of 43 kilometres of walking, wheeling and cycling paths. Along with 80,000 addresses receiving information about the cycle paths, pop up stands and other consultation events have been held.

An update was presented to this week’s environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee.

Commending the council taking feedback on board, Councillor Holly Bruce, Scottish Greens, said: ” I have been supporting the Shawlands Bike Bus. They had concerns around there not being a segregated lane on Pollokshaws Road. I’m pleased to see that is being looked at and considered after their concerns were raised.”

Subject to achieving successful funding, nine routes are set to proceed to the ‘developed design’ stage. Other planned paths – forming part of 22 kilometres for the inner north and 21 kilometres for the south – are to be pushed forward in the future if funding is available.

Subject to a successful bid outcome, these routes would be advanced to the ‘developed design’ stage:

Inner North:

1. Maryhill Rd (from Garscube Rd Connecting Woodside project to Bilsland Dr)

2. Bilsland Dr

3. Hawthorn St

4. North Canal Bank St (from Borron St to Pinkston Rd)

South:

5. Shields Rd

6. Nithsdale Rd (from Dumbreck Rd at Dalkeith Ave to Calder St/Allison St at Victoria Rd)

7. Darnley St (from Titwood Rd to Nithsdale Rd)

8. Titwood Rd (from Haggs Rd to Darnley St)

9. Maxwell Rd