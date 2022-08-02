Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

11 people accused of child sex ring amid claims of ‘witchcraft’ in Glasgow

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joins striking BT staff on picket line

Letters about £105 gift cards sent out to 85,000 homes

11 people are accused to taking part in a child sex ring which allegedly involved witchcraft, violence and neglect. Seven men and four women, are charged with abusing three young children in Glasgow during a 10-year period.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, joined striking BT staff in Glasgow during the second day of industrial action. Thousands of BT and Openreach staff are striking for the first time in decades over a pay dispute. Communication Workers Union said that they were the biggest ever among call centre workers.