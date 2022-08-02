At a glance
- 11 people accused of child sex ring amid claims of ‘witchcraft’ in Glasgow
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joins striking BT staff on picket line
- Letters about £105 gift cards sent out to 85,000 homes
11 people are accused to taking part in a child sex ring which allegedly involved witchcraft, violence and neglect. Seven men and four women, are charged with abusing three young children in Glasgow during a 10-year period.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, joined striking BT staff in Glasgow during the second day of industrial action. Thousands of BT and Openreach staff are striking for the first time in decades over a pay dispute. Communication Workers Union said that they were the biggest ever among call centre workers.
Letters have been sent out to the 85,000 homes across Glasgow which are eligible for £105 gift cards. Glasgow City Council is providing the cards to support lower income households during the cost of living crisis, and also hopes to boost businesses recovering from the pandemic