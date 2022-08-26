Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow schools to close as strike action looms, Darius Danesh Campbell’s funeral held near Glasgow and Stabbing near Glasgow’s east end as four men arrested
All primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow are to close for three days next month, as council workers strike in a dispute over pay. Glasgow City Council announced all its nurseries, primaries will be closed when workers go on strike from September 6 to September 8.
The funeral for the singer, who tragically died earlier this month, was held on Thursday August 25. Darius Danesh was found dead in his apartment in the United States on August 16 , his family announced. Many attended his funeral at a church on the outskirts of Glasgow.
Four men have been arrested after an alleged early-morning stabbing in Glasgow’s east end.Police were called to East Campbell Street on Thursday morning. The alarm was raised at around 10.15am when reports came in of a disturbance in the area of an alleged ‘stabbing.’