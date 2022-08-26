Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow schools to close as strike action looms

Darius Danesh Campbell’s funeral held near Glasgow

Stabbing near Glasgow’s east end as four men arrested

All primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow are to close for three days next month, as council workers strike in a dispute over pay. Glasgow City Council announced all its nurseries, primaries will be closed when workers go on strike from September 6 to September 8.

The funeral for the singer, who tragically died earlier this month, was held on Thursday August 25. Darius Danesh was found dead in his apartment in the United States on August 16 , his family announced. Many attended his funeral at a church on the outskirts of Glasgow.