Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow University apologises after investigation into sexist bullying, Plans for new student accommodation near Paisley Museum approved and Long Covid patients see ‘no real change’ in symptom
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- Glasgow University apologises after investigation into sexist bullying
- Plans for new student accommodation near Paisley Museum approved
- Long Covid patients see ‘no real change’ in symptom
The University of Glasgow has said it “must do better” after an investigation into sexist bullying at its medical school. An internal inquiry found that no individual was responsible, but uncovered behaviour that “fell short” of high professional standards.
Most Popular
Proposals to bulldoze an building near Paisley Museum and replace it with student accommodation have been given approval. Planning permission has paved the way for Leisure Land to be knocked down and replaced by a six to seven-storey facility that will include 150 studios.
Nearly half of people in Scotland with Long Covid say there has been no real change in their symptoms over time, according to a new report. A survey by Long Covid Scotland found that only 31 per cent of its 222 respondents reported feeling gradually better over time.