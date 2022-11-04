Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow University apologises after investigation into sexist bullying

Plans for new student accommodation near Paisley Museum approved

Long Covid patients see ‘no real change’ in symptom

The University of Glasgow has said it “must do better” after an investigation into sexist bullying at its medical school. An internal inquiry found that no individual was responsible, but uncovered behaviour that “fell short” of high professional standards.

Proposals to bulldoze an building near Paisley Museum and replace it with student accommodation have been given approval. Planning permission has paved the way for Leisure Land to be knocked down and replaced by a six to seven-storey facility that will include 150 studios.