40 new confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Scotland

Public libraries in Glasgow to end return charge

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from UK government

There have now been 40 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Scotland, according to health officials. Public Health Scotland, announced a further six cases of the virus on Monday. Last month, it was confirmed that those at higher risk of contracting the virus will be offered a pre-exposure vaccine.

A Scottish council is to end fines for late return of library books. Glasgow Life said it wanted to remove ‘barriers’ for borrowing books, for low-income families and has cleared all outstanding fines throughout the city’s public facilities.