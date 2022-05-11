At a glance
- A body has been found in the hunt for a missing man
- Bank customers urged to close accounts ahead of closure
- A man dies after car collides with five workers in Dumbarton
Officers discovered a body in Paisley at around 12.40pm on May 10. Identification has yet to take place, however, the family of Peter Doherty has been made aware.
Customers of a bank are being urged to close their accounts. It is said that all accounts held under the North Lanarkshire Municipal Bank must find alternative arrangements for their savings before September 30 2022.
A man has died after a car collided into workers on a busy road in Dumbarton. The driver is believed to have lost control of his car before hitting five men near Lomondgate roundabout at 8pm on Monday night. Police confirmed a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.