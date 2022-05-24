Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Glasgow’s census form rate lowest in Scotland, figures show

UK Monkeypox cases more than double as Public Health Scotland say contact tracing is under way

Craighall Road in Glasgow shut ahead of Scottish Power works

Households in Scotland’s largest local authority have still yet to complete their census forms, figures have shown. The return rate for the forms in the Glasgow City Council area is currently the lowest in Scotland at 77.8%.

Monkeypox cases in the UK have more than doubled to 57.It comes after the first infection was confirmed in an individual in Scotland. However, Public Health Scotland said the patient was receiving treatment and contact tracing was under way.