- Glasgow’s census form rate lowest in Scotland, figures show
- UK Monkeypox cases more than double as Public Health Scotland say contact tracing is under way
- Craighall Road in Glasgow shut ahead of Scottish Power works
Households in Scotland’s largest local authority have still yet to complete their census forms, figures have shown. The return rate for the forms in the Glasgow City Council area is currently the lowest in Scotland at 77.8%.
Monkeypox cases in the UK have more than doubled to 57.It comes after the first infection was confirmed in an individual in Scotland. However, Public Health Scotland said the patient was receiving treatment and contact tracing was under way.
A road in North Glasgow has been shut until further notice. Scottish Power engineers are carrying out emergency works at Craighall Road. Drivers are being urged to use different routes and follow signed diversions. However, It is unclear how long restrictions will be in place.