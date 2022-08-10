At a glance
- Emergency services tackling fire near Glasgow University campus
- Glasgow school classrooms to receive CO2 monitors
- Council leaders to discuss pay deal in bid to prevent strike
Firefighters were working to extinguish a serious fire close to the Beatson Cancer Charity institute in Glasgow on Tuesday. Emergency crews were alerted to reports of a fire around the Bearsden area. There are no reported casualties following the incident.
Glasgow school classrooms are set to have a carbon dioxide monitor installed to improve air quality for pupils and staff. Glasgow council is buying 5,000 monitors to boost ventilation in schools across the city. The devices would alert teachers if air quality dips so they can open windows or doors.
Council leaders across Scotland are to meet within the next week to discuss a possible pay deal that could prevent strike action. Local authorities have been been asking the UK and Scottish Governments if any additional funding can be provided to reach a pay deal. The Scottish Government has confirmed is to give a further £140 million of funding to COSLA to help make a revised pay offer.