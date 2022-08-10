Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Emergency services tackling fire near Glasgow University campus

Glasgow school classrooms to receive CO2 monitors

Council leaders to discuss pay deal in bid to prevent strike

Firefighters were working to extinguish a serious fire close to the Beatson Cancer Charity institute in Glasgow on Tuesday. Emergency crews were alerted to reports of a fire around the Bearsden area. There are no reported casualties following the incident.

Glasgow school classrooms are set to have a carbon dioxide monitor installed to improve air quality for pupils and staff. Glasgow council is buying 5,000 monitors to boost ventilation in schools across the city. The devices would alert teachers if air quality dips so they can open windows or doors.