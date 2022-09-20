Your latest news update for Glasgow

Fears in Finnieston over plans for major housing developments

Glasgow cruise hosting Ukrainian refugees to get bar for ‘village’ feel

International members club Soho House coming to Glasgow

People in Finnieston are voicing their concerns over big plans for the area. Work on the final two phases of the G3 Square development on Minerva Street will see 114 apartments built-for-rent, following completion of the initial phase of development.

A bar will be opened on a cruise ship hosting Ukrainian refugees as part of efforts to create a “village” feel. People seeking refuge due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been given temporary accommodation on the ship in Govan by the Scottish Government. Ambassador, the ship’s owners, applied for an occasional licence to offer alcohol to the refugees staying at King George docks on the River Clyde.