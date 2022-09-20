Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Fears in Finnieston over plans for major housing developments, Glasgow cruise hosting Ukrainian refugees to get bar for ‘village’ feel and International members club Soho House coming to Glasgow
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- Fears in Finnieston over plans for major housing developments
- Glasgow cruise hosting Ukrainian refugees to get bar for ‘village’ feel
- International members club Soho House coming to Glasgow
People in Finnieston are voicing their concerns over big plans for the area. Work on the final two phases of the G3 Square development on Minerva Street will see 114 apartments built-for-rent, following completion of the initial phase of development.
Most Popular
A bar will be opened on a cruise ship hosting Ukrainian refugees as part of efforts to create a “village” feel. People seeking refuge due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been given temporary accommodation on the ship in Govan by the Scottish Government. Ambassador, the ship’s owners, applied for an occasional licence to offer alcohol to the refugees staying at King George docks on the River Clyde.
Soho House, a group of private members’ clubs with venues across the world, is planning to open in Glasgow, offering a hub for “people involved in creative industries”. Launched in London in 1995, Soho House has spread to over 30 locations worldwide and Glasgow is “very much at the forefront of the list for future opening”.