Fears in Finnieston over plans for major housing developments

People in Finnieston are voicing their concerns over big plans for the area.

Work on the final two phases of the G3 Square development on Minerva Street will see 114 apartments built-for-rent, following completion of the initial phase of development.

As well as this, six planning applications have been submitted to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to construct new apartments in the popular West End neighbourhood.

We also revealed two weeks ago that Keltbray Developments Ltd had submitted plans to build 411 apartments on the former car showroom site bounded by Minerva Street, Finnieston Street and West Greenhill Place.

The car park in Finnieston.

Meanwhile, councillors are set to visit the site of another proposed development, on the Lidl car park - also between Minerva Street and Finnieston Street.

Hundreds of objections have been sent in by locals to show their concerns over proposals to construct 133 flats on the site.

The council has already approved plans to build 195 new flats on Minerva Way, while a decision to build 64 aparments on Minerva Street has yet to be made.

In total, more than 1000 new apartments could be built in Finnieston if all the developments get the go ahead and progress.

The Finnieston Friends Facebook page, which is for residents and local business, shared its concerns about all the plans and the lack of green space.

One commenter posted: “You know Anderston/Finnieston is going to look like New York soon concrete city.”

Another wrote: “It totally getting out of hand.”

James Mclean added: “Completely unacceptable!!”