Five arrests made due to climate protest at Kelvingrove art gallery

A mental health hub in Glasgow has opened services to 24hrs

Figures show more deaths than births in Glasgow in 2021

Five people have been arrested following a climate protest at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery. Members of the Just Stop Oil climate protest group allegedly attached themselves to a 19th-century landscape called ‘My Heart’s In The Highlands’ which hangs in the Glasgow Museum.

An NHS mental health hub call service based in Glasgow has increased its opening hours to 24/7 as demand for services grow.The number of distress phone calls made to NHS mental health services since 2019 have soared across Scotland as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.