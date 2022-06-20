Airlines like EasyJet and Jet2 have announced mass cancellations in recent weeks.

Airports across the country have been plunged into chaos in recent weeks due to flight cancellation and delays.

Glasgow Airport, while not the worst hit destination, has seen some disruption with extensive queues and some cancellations.

There have been further cancellations, and it’s predicted that more could be on the way as airlines try to recover from technical issues and a huge influx in travellers following the coronavirus pandemic.

Flybe aircraft at Glasgow Airport after its collapse in March 2020. Picture: John Devlin

So, what is the situation at Glasgow airport like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about the disruptions.

What flights are cancelled from Glasgow Airport today?

On Monday 20 June there were multiple cancelled flights departing from Glasgow Airport.

The EasyJet flight was scheduled to depart at 9:15am and fly to London Gatwick. The flight number was EZY6414.

EasyJet also cancelled flight EZY406 which was scheduled to fly to Bristol at 4:15pm.

Loganair cancelled two flights to Barra which were scheduled to depart at 1:40pm and 2:10pm. The flight numbers were LM451 and LM455.

The airport website advises you to contact your airline directly.

Will there be more cancellations?

It is unclear as to whether there will be more cancellations to come, however, given the backlog of issues and reports of strike action it is very likely that airlines will continue to face disruptions.

For the latest information please keep up to date with Glasgow Airport.

Why are flights being cancelled?

There are multiple reasons behind the mass cancellations.

Easyjet has blamed its flight cancellations on a backlog caused by software issues.

TUI has yet to release concrete details surrounding its cancellations, simply saying the disruption is due to “operational and supply chain issues”, as well as an influx of passengers travelling.

A spokesperson for the travel company said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to customers who have experienced flight delays or a flight cancellation.

“Delays have been caused due to a combination of factors and we are doing everything we can to keep customers updated, and will provide refreshments and, where appropriate, provide hotel accommodation.”

What to do if your flight is cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled or delayed by a certain amount of time, you should be able to get compensation.

The delay time varies from airline to airline so it is best to check directly with your airline.

Tui said that refunds would be available to those affected.

In a statement, the airline said: “Where we have made the difficult decision to cancel a small number of flights, customers will receive a full refund within 14 days and we will contact them directly to help them try and find another holiday.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

You can find out more about how you can claim a refund due to a cancelled flight with TUI via their refunds request form .

British Airways website offers information on how you can claim a refund if your flight has been affected by the ongoing disruptions.

For passengers due to fly with Easyjet you can find out more about whether you are entitled to a refund or compensation and when you will get it from their delays and cancellations page .

Law UK261 covers disruption to any flights departing from a UK airport, as well as flights arriving at a UK or EU airport on a UK or EU airline, meaning you should be entitled to flight compensation.

Every airline has a duty to get you to your destination with as little delay as possible. They should offer you passage on a rival carrier if their flights are full or cancelled.

Airlines must offer assistance and care such as food vouchers and accommodation if your flight is delay under the following parameters: