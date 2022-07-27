Your latest news update for Glasgow

Glasgow residents urged to oppose new flats in Mount Florida

Council workers in Scotland to vote for strike action

Rail services disrupted as RMT strikes continue

Residents in Glasgow’s south side are being urged to oppose proposals of new flats on a former bowling club site after plans were submitted to the council. NOAH Development’s have launched a planning application for 32 new homes in Mount Florida. However, members of the local community are being asked to give feedback online by the Mount Florida Community Trust about the proposals.

Thousands of council workers across Scotland have voted to take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer of 2%. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres throughout the country, took part in the strike ballot.