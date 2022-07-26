Glasgow rail services may see further disruption this week due to strike action.

People travelling to and from Glasgow this week may have their journeys disrupted as further strike action is scheduled to take place.

This comes after RMT organised strike action for mid-June, which resulted in 40,000 workers taking part.

The same amount of workers are expected to participate in the action this week.

Services are set to return to the timetable which was in use in May. Picture: John Devlin

More strikes are expected throughout the summer as the dispute between workers and rail companies, due to pay and working conditions, continues.

So, what services from Glasgow could be affected by the strikes?

Here’s everything you need to know about the strike action.

Why is the strike action taking place?

Earlier this year around 40,000 RMT members who work for Network Rail and other train companies in the UK were balloted to vote.

There was a huge turnout of voters with 89% of those voting voted in favour of strike action and 11% voting against.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, released a statement explaining the reason behind the strike: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.”

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising”.

What has RMT said about the strikes?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

"They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

"Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

"Now Grant Shapps has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of Prime Minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

"We remain open for talks, but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement."

What Glasgow trains will be affected?

After careful inspection of the list of companies in which workers are confirmed to be taking part in the strike it seems that disruption within services to and from Glasgow is higly likely.

Customers are advised to check with their train company before travel and keep up to date on the latest updates via their website.

The following companies frequently operate to and from Glasgow:

Avanti

Cross Country Trains

LNER

Which companies will be affected?

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

When will the next rail strikes be?

There will be a separate strike carried out by Aslef union on Saturday 30 July.

Aslef union members at the following companies will take strike action:

LNER

Chiltern

Northern

TransPennie Express

Further strike action from the RMT union has also been confirmed.