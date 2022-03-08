At a glance

A police investigation is ongoing amid reports of a possible late night assault on a teenage girl in Glasgow. The incident was reported to officers in the early hours on Sunday, March 6, and Officers were seen taping off Clyde Place in Tradeston after the alarm was raised.

Glasgow city councils plan for transformation is considered today as the plans which would be implemented from 2022 to 2031, aims to create a sustainable, transport network for the city centre, with increased connectivity and capacity which promotes walking, cycling and public transport.

A search is underway for a teenage girl who has been missing overnight in Glasgow. Alanna Clarke, from Shettleston, was last seen at her home address in the area at around 10.30am on Monday. The 14-year-old has not been in contact with anyone and Police say the schoolgirl’s disappearance is “completely out of character” as they appeal for the public’s help in tracing her.