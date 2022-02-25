Council back bid to make Glasgow a National Park City

A bid to make Glasgow a ‘National Park City’ has now got the council’s backing.

The status, which has been achieved by London, would see the city commit to becoming greener and better connected to nature.

Councillors sitting on the City Administration Committee yesterday (Thursday) agreed to become a supporter of the concept.

A Glasgow National Park City campaign group have been working on the project to make it happen.

Exciting opportunity

SNP Councillor Anna Richardson said: “Our supporter status would add us to the campaign team’s network of partners and stakeholders that already exist across the city and officers will work closely with them as the campaign continues.”

Describing the move as an exciting opportunity, Labour Councillor Eva Murray said she is in favour of safe urban parks and the city should be aiming to have accessible parks throughout the year.

The Glasgow National Park City campaign group website said the concept is about using the “familiar idea of a national park to inspire a shared vision for Glasgow, as a greener, healthier and wilder city for everyone – where people places and nature are better connected.”