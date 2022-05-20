Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Man dies after being found seriously injured

Scotrail to issue temporary timetable to services due to pay dispute

Man who held ex-girlfriend at knifepoint plead guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court

A man has died after being found seriously injured in a North Lanarkshire home. The 56-year-old, was found within the property on Thorndean Avenue on Wednesday night after emergency services attended at around 11:30pm.

Parties have warned that temporary cuts to around 700 ScotRail services will be ‘devastating’ for many passengers. The temporary timetable will be brought in next Monday, as a lack of driver shortages caused by a pay dispute.