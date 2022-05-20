At a glance
- Man dies after being found seriously injured
- Scotrail to issue temporary timetable to services due to pay dispute
- Man who held ex-girlfriend at knifepoint plead guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court
A man has died after being found seriously injured in a North Lanarkshire home. The 56-year-old, was found within the property on Thorndean Avenue on Wednesday night after emergency services attended at around 11:30pm.
Parties have warned that temporary cuts to around 700 ScotRail services will be ‘devastating’ for many passengers. The temporary timetable will be brought in next Monday, as a lack of driver shortages caused by a pay dispute.
A man who abducted his ex-girlfriend and a three-year-old boy in her car ordering her to take him to Aldi, has pleaded guilty at Glasgow’s Sheriff Court. Vincent Canning jumped in the woman’s car as she was driving the child home from nursery in Drumchapel on October 28, 2021.