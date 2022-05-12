Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

A man has died after being injured at a building site in Glasgow’s east end

Glasgow council drops parking restrictions after local residents complain

Celtic win league after draw with Dundee United

A 44-year-old man has died after an injury at a building site in Glasgow’s east end. Emergency services rushed to the site on Stepford Road on Wednesday morning following reports of a man being injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Planned parking restrictions at Celtic Park and Ibrox have been dropped by Glasgow City Council. Zones were set to be introduced around the stadiums on match days to prevent ‘obstructive’ parking after concerns were raised by local residents.