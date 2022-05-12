Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Man dies after injury at Glasgow building site, Glasgow council drop parking restrictions after local residents complain and Celtic win league after draw with Dundee United

Your latest news update for Glasgow.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:30 pm

At a glance

  • A man has died after being injured at a building site in Glasgow’s east end
  • Glasgow council drops parking restrictions after local residents complain
  • Celtic win league after draw with Dundee United

A 44-year-old man has died after an injury at a building site in Glasgow’s east end. Emergency services rushed to the site on Stepford Road on Wednesday morning following reports of a man being injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Planned parking restrictions at Celtic Park and Ibrox have been dropped by Glasgow City Council. Zones were set to be introduced around the stadiums on match days to prevent ‘obstructive’ parking after concerns were raised by local residents.

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title after drawing 1-1 with Dundee United at Tannadice Park. The draw puts the Parkhead club on 90 points with one game to play with four points ahead of Rangers at second place.

