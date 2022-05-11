Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side can etch their names into the club’s history books as they eye European glory in seven days time

The countdown is on to next week’s Europa League final in Seville and Rangers have held positive talks with Glasgow City Council over an open-top bus parade if they win the competition.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side will go head-to-head with Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18, with almost 100,00 Light Blues supporters expected to make the trip to the Spanish city.

Should the reigning Scottish champions emerge victorious in Andalusia, club officials are eager to mark the occasion with a massive celebration.

Rangers fans celebrate winning the title at George Square in Glasgow. (Picture: Euan Cherry/SNS)

Council members have already confirmed that discussions over a victory parade through the streets of Glasgow are underway.

A spokesperson said: “If Rangers are successful in next week’s Europa League final there will be an understandable desire for the club to show off the trophy to their fans.

“We are currently in touch with all relevant partnrs on how such an event might be facilitated.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Police Scotland’s Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow, said: “The Europa League final in Seville will be a historic occasion and getting there is a great achievement for Rangers Football Club and Scottish football.

“A proportionate policing plan will be in place, and we will be working with a range of partners, including Rangers Football Club and Glasgow City Council, to ensure we do all we can to maintain public safety and reduce disruption to the wider community.

“From the outset we hope that fans enjoy their day but ask that they take personal responsibility to behave appropriately and respect Glasgow, its open spaces and its communities.”

Authorities will be mindful that Rangers fans caused widespread disorder in Glasgow city centre last year after Steven Gerrard’s side ended Celtic’s hopes of winning ten-in-a-row.

Rangers fans in George Square celebrating their team's title win on Sunday. Picture: SNS

Thousands of fans gathered in George Square to celebrate their first Premiership title triumph in a decade, but riot police were forced to step in after fighting broke out among groups of supporters.

47 police officers were reportedly left needing treatement for injuries and 50 people were later arrested.

Similar celebrations took place in Glasgow 50 years ago when Rangers beat Dynamo Moscow in Barcelona to lift the European Cup Winner’s Cup.

Meanwhile, ex-Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has been granted permission to hold talks with Championship side Raith Rovers over their vacant manager’s job.

The current Kelty Hearts boss, who left his post as a youth coach at the Light Blues training academy last summer, guided the New Central Park outfit to League Two title glory this season.

He succeeded former Ibrox team-mate Barry Ferguson in bringing the club further silverware as their heroic rise up the SPFL ladder continues.

Kevin Thomson has been Kelty Hearts manager for the past year after replacing Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, Thomson could depart for another Fife club after Kelty gave the 37-year-old the green light to speak Raith officials about becoming their new manager.

The Stark’s Park outfit have commenced their search for a new boss after John McGlynn turned down a new contract offer to take over the reins at League One side Falkirk last week.