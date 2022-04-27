At a glance
- Nightclub door staff in Glasgow trained for terror incidents
- Police ‘aware’ of teenage gang violence in city centre
- Glasgow rapist attacked grieving mum found dead hours later
Security guards in Glasgow have received training for terror incidents in Scotland. The training at Glasgow’s Kokomo nightclub was aimed at preventing stabbing and other attacks showcasing a series of emergency scenarios played by actors.
Police in Glasgow say they are ‘aware’ of the problems caused by young Glasgow gangs fighting with each other and roaming the streets at night in the city centre. Emergency services were called to the city centre due to reports of young teenagers fighting each other ‘with glass bottles’, leaving broken glass on pavements.
A Glasgow rapist faces a possible life sentence for raping a mum who was found dead hours later. 37-year-old Lars Pedersen, preyed on Alison Mcallister, next to the Forth and Clyde Canal near Maryhill in March 2018. The 56-year-old had been grieving at the time for her late partner, who passed away suddenly.