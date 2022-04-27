Your latest news update for Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a glance

Nightclub door staff in Glasgow trained for terror incidents

Police ‘aware’ of teenage gang violence in city centre

Glasgow rapist attacked grieving mum found dead hours later

Security guards in Glasgow have received training for terror incidents in Scotland. The training at Glasgow’s Kokomo nightclub was aimed at preventing stabbing and other attacks showcasing a series of emergency scenarios played by actors.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Glasgow say they are ‘aware’ of the problems caused by young Glasgow gangs fighting with each other and roaming the streets at night in the city centre. Emergency services were called to the city centre due to reports of young teenagers fighting each other ‘with glass bottles’, leaving broken glass on pavements.