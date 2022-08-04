At a glance
- Plans for ‘People First Zone’ in Glasgow city centre
- Glasgow drivers spend £25m on parking metres in three years
- White Lives Matter banners ‘won’t be tolerated in Glasgow’, says council leader
Glasgow City Council has unveiled plans for a new ‘People First Zone’ in the city centre. The ‘People First Zone’ would aim to give people priority over vehicles, encouraging Glaswegians to walk, wheel and cycle. The zone would still provide access for disabled drivers, pick up and drop off at key transport hubs and business deliveries.
Glasgow drivers have spent more than £25 million to park in the city over the last three financial years, it has been revealed. A freedom of information request (FOI) submitted by the local democracy reporting service to Glasgow City Council, confirms that between 2019/20 the amount earned through parking metres sat at £12.8 million but dropped significantly to £4.04 million in 2020/21 during lockdown.
Council leader Susan Aitken has saidWhite Lives Matter banners ‘won’t be tolerated in Glasgow’, after several appeared in the city. Placards with the slogan were hung around Glasgow city centre, including George Square, earlier this week, prompting anger from locals.