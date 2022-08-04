Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Plans for ‘People First Zone’ in Glasgow city centre

Glasgow drivers spend £25m on parking metres in three years

White Lives Matter banners ‘won’t be tolerated in Glasgow’, says council leader

Glasgow City Council has unveiled plans for a new ‘People First Zone’ in the city centre. The ‘People First Zone’ would aim to give people priority over vehicles, encouraging Glaswegians to walk, wheel and cycle. The zone would still provide access for disabled drivers, pick up and drop off at key transport hubs and business deliveries.

Glasgow drivers have spent more than £25 million to park in the city over the last three financial years, it has been revealed. A freedom of information request (FOI) submitted by the local democracy reporting service to Glasgow City Council, confirms that between 2019/20 the amount earned through parking metres sat at £12.8 million but dropped significantly to £4.04 million in 2020/21 during lockdown.