Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Scottish Government could ban companies from dumping unsold goods

A Glasgow drug dealer who hid £100,000 in his lawnmower, now jailed

Glasgow’s Subway’s service suspended due to ‘power failure’

Companies could be banned from dumping unsold products that are still in good order. The Scottish Government will include the measure as part of the new Economy Bill, which is due in May, as Ministers believe this move would address public concerns about unsold products being destroyed or ending up in a landfill.

A man was jailed for four years and six months after being caught in a £300,000 drugs operation. 43-year-old Anthony Haggarty, pled guilty at Glasgow’s High Court, after concerns were raised of supplying heroin and cocaine. A judge heard how £100,000 of cash had been hidden inside his lawnmower.