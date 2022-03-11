At a glance
- Scottish Government could ban companies from dumping unsold goods
- A Glasgow drug dealer who hid £100,000 in his lawnmower, now jailed
- Glasgow’s Subway’s service suspended due to ‘power failure’
Companies could be banned from dumping unsold products that are still in good order. The Scottish Government will include the measure as part of the new Economy Bill, which is due in May, as Ministers believe this move would address public concerns about unsold products being destroyed or ending up in a landfill.
A man was jailed for four years and six months after being caught in a £300,000 drugs operation. 43-year-old Anthony Haggarty, pled guilty at Glasgow’s High Court, after concerns were raised of supplying heroin and cocaine. A judge heard how £100,000 of cash had been hidden inside his lawnmower.
Commuters face a widespread disruption to the Glasgow Subway schedule this morning, as the Outer circle service was reported to have been suspended at around 7:00 am due to a power failure. As of around 7:30 am it was confirmed that both the Inner and Outer circle services have now been suspended as workers try to resolve the issue.