The UK is currently seeing one of the biggest rises in fuel prices.

The cost of living has skyrocketed across multiple industries lately, with fuel being one of the major contributors.

At the time of publishing the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 198.9p per litre.

Diesel came in at 199.5p per litre.

So here is a round up of some of the cheapest places to get fuel in Glasgow.

Why are fuel prices going up?

One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?

According to price comparison site Confused.com , as of Monday 7 March, the average price of petrol in the UK was 151.8p, the price of diesel was higher coming in at 156.2p per litre.

The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 198.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 114.9p per litre.

Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 199.5p, and the lowest came in at 138.0p.

Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get petrol?

Sainsbury’s East Kilbride

Price: 145.0p per litre

Address: Sainsbury’s, Sainsbury’s, East Kilbride, Glasgow Road, Glasgow, South Lankarkshire, G74 4UN.

Open Times: Monday - Saturday 6am - 10pm, and 7am - 10pm on Sundays.

Sainbury’s Hamilton

Price: 145.0p per litre

Address: Sainsbury’s Hamilton, Douglas Park Lane, South Lanarkshire, ML3 0DF

Open Times: Sunday - Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 7am - 10pm

ASDA Blantyre

Price: 145.7p per litre

Address: Asda Blantyre Automat, Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, G72 0YS

Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Morrisons Hamilton

Price: 145.7p per litre

Address: Morrisons Hamilton, New Park Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, ML3 0BN.

Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 10pm, and 8am - 10pm on Sundays.

Morrisons Stewartfield

Price: 145.9p per litre

Address: Morrisons Stewartfield, Mcneish Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, G74 4TT

Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 10pm, and 8am - 10pm on Sundays.

Morrisons Bellshil

Price: 145.9p per litre

Address: Morrisons Bellshill, John Street, Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, NL4 1RJ

Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 9pm, Sunday 8am - 9pm

Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get Diesel?

ASDA Govan

Price: 150.7p per litre

Address: Asda Govan, Helen Street, Govan, Glasgow City, G51 3HR

Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

ASDA Barrhead

Price: 150.7p per litre

Address: Asda Barrhead Automat, Church Road, Barrhead, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, G78 1FA

Open Times: Monday - Sunday 7am - 11pm

Morrisons Paisley

Price: 150.7p per litre

Address: Morrisons Paisley, Neilston Road, Paisley, Renfrewshire, PA2 6AQ

Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 11pm, Sunday 8am - 8pm

ASDA Linwood

Price: 150.7p per litre

Address: ASDA Linwood, Linwood Road, Paisley, Renfrewshire, PA1 2AB

Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Sainsbury’s Braehead

Price: 150.9p per litre

Address: Sainsbury’s Braehead, Kings Inch Road, Renfrewshire, G51 4BT

Open Times: Monday - Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 7am - 10am, Sunday 8am - 9pm

Tesco Renfrew

Price: 150.9p per litre

Address: Tesco Renfrew, Newmains road, Renfrewshire, PA4 0NQ

Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Will fuel prices go down?

A decrease in fuel seems unlikely due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Industry observers expect the situation to worsen in coming days and weeks, meaning more market instability.