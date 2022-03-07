The cost of living has skyrocketed across multiple industries lately, with fuel being one of the major contributors.
At the time of publishing the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 198.9p per litre.
Diesel came in at 199.5p per litre.
So here is a round up of some of the cheapest places to get fuel in Glasgow.
Why are fuel prices going up?
One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.
The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”
What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?
According to price comparison site Confused.com, as of Monday 7 March, the average price of petrol in the UK was 151.8p, the price of diesel was higher coming in at 156.2p per litre.
The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 198.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 114.9p per litre.
Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 199.5p, and the lowest came in at 138.0p.
Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get petrol?
Sainsbury’s East Kilbride
Price: 145.0p per litre
Address: Sainsbury’s, Sainsbury’s, East Kilbride, Glasgow Road, Glasgow, South Lankarkshire, G74 4UN.
Open Times: Monday - Saturday 6am - 10pm, and 7am - 10pm on Sundays.
Sainbury’s Hamilton
Price: 145.0p per litre
Address: Sainsbury’s Hamilton, Douglas Park Lane, South Lanarkshire, ML3 0DF
Open Times: Sunday - Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 7am - 10pm
ASDA Blantyre
Price: 145.7p per litre
Address: Asda Blantyre Automat, Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, G72 0YS
Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Morrisons Hamilton
Price: 145.7p per litre
Address: Morrisons Hamilton, New Park Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, ML3 0BN.
Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 10pm, and 8am - 10pm on Sundays.
Morrisons Stewartfield
Price: 145.9p per litre
Address: Morrisons Stewartfield, Mcneish Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, G74 4TT
Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 10pm, and 8am - 10pm on Sundays.
Morrisons Bellshil
Price: 145.9p per litre
Address: Morrisons Bellshill, John Street, Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, NL4 1RJ
Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 9pm, Sunday 8am - 9pm
Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get Diesel?
ASDA Govan
Price: 150.7p per litre
Address: Asda Govan, Helen Street, Govan, Glasgow City, G51 3HR
Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
ASDA Barrhead
Price: 150.7p per litre
Address: Asda Barrhead Automat, Church Road, Barrhead, Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, G78 1FA
Open Times: Monday - Sunday 7am - 11pm
Morrisons Paisley
Price: 150.7p per litre
Address: Morrisons Paisley, Neilston Road, Paisley, Renfrewshire, PA2 6AQ
Open Times: Monday - Saturday 7am - 11pm, Sunday 8am - 8pm
ASDA Linwood
Price: 150.7p per litre
Address: ASDA Linwood, Linwood Road, Paisley, Renfrewshire, PA1 2AB
Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Sainsbury’s Braehead
Price: 150.9p per litre
Address: Sainsbury’s Braehead, Kings Inch Road, Renfrewshire, G51 4BT
Open Times: Monday - Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 7am - 10am, Sunday 8am - 9pm
Tesco Renfrew
Price: 150.9p per litre
Address: Tesco Renfrew, Newmains road, Renfrewshire, PA4 0NQ
Open Times: Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Will fuel prices go down?
A decrease in fuel seems unlikely due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Industry observers expect the situation to worsen in coming days and weeks, meaning more market instability.
However, RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said there was a “glimmer of hope” that negotiations between the US and Iran could ease pressure on the market.