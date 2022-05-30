Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Thousands of council workers could take strike action due to a pay dispute, Gorbals housing development approved and ScotRail Sunday services cancelled

By Mahnoor Sohail
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:29 pm

At a glance

  • Thousands of council workers could take strike action due to a pay dispute
  • Gorbals housing development approved 
  • Hundred of ScotRail Sunday services cancelled due to continued driver shortage 

Thousands of council workers could take strike action due to a pay dispute. Local government bosses have been urged to increase a current 2% pay offer, described as ‘paltry’ by the GMB union. A statutory notice will be sent to local government body COSLA.

A new social housing estate is to be built in the Gorbals offering four and five bedroom townhouses. The development would be a mixture of flats and houses.

ScotRail has said it cancelled hundreds of Sunday services due to a continued shortage of train drivers. The rail operator, advised people to ‘make their own arrangements’ for affected routes.

