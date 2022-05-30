Your latest news update for Glasgow

Hundred of ScotRail Sunday services cancelled due to continued driver shortage

Thousands of council workers could take strike action due to a pay dispute. Local government bosses have been urged to increase a current 2% pay offer, described as ‘paltry’ by the GMB union. A statutory notice will be sent to local government body COSLA.

A new social housing estate is to be built in the Gorbals offering four and five bedroom townhouses. The development would be a mixture of flats and houses.