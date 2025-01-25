Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Damage across the city assessed in aftermath of storm. A huge tree pulled down power lines and smashed a car when it crashed down in the West End during Storm Éowyn.

Damage from Storm Eowyn continues to be assessed today after powerful winds battered Glasgow during a red weather warning yesterday. Weather warnings will remain in place in Scotland into tomorrow after strong winds damaged buildings, overturned cars and felled trees, bringing transport to a halt across the country yesterday.

A tree smashed into the roof of a City Building van – leaving the driver injured yesterday morning. The City Building employee in the van was treated by paramedics after the accident this morning on Balmore Road.

It is understood he had been travelling while working at the time during the incident as the city was gripped by the adverse weather. The tree toppled on to the roof of the white van on the road tearing through the top of the vehicle. City Building are partly owned by Glasgow City Council.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.05am on Friday, 24 January, 2025. we were called to Balmore Road, Glasgow following a report that a tree had fallen on a van. The driver was treated by ambulance staff and the vehicle was recovered.”

Meanwhile, a huge tree pulled down power lines and smashed a car when it crashed down in Glasgow during Storm Éowyn. A local said the massive tree was blown down in Cecil Street in the Hillhead area at around 3pm yesterday. He said: "Me and my partner were both in shock and can't believe it happened so close to our flat! But luckily no one has been hurt from what I've seen."

Police Scotland said they have responded to almost 1,900 weather-related incidents across the country. On Saturday morning, 67,000 customers in Scotland were still without power according to the latest update from power suppliers.

Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off. The decision was made after an assessment of storm damage to the stadium was completed this morning.

Celtic issued an update this morning saying: “Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today's match.

“While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.”

Some roads are currently closed due to unsafe buildings reports or falling masonry.

A89 Gallowgate both ways closed due to unsafe building from Moir Street to Claythorn Street.

Union Street both ways closed due to unsafe building from Argyle Street to Gordon Street.

Hydepark Street both ways closed due to unsafe building from A814 Anderston Quay to Elliot Street.

An ancient tree linked to Mary, Queen of Scots, which has been described as “one of the most important trees in Scotland”, has collapsed after it was hit by Storm Éowyn.

The Darnley Sycamore in Pollok, Glasgow, was severely damaged as the storm swept the city.

An important local legend holds that Mary, Queen of Scots and her second husband, Lord Darnley, sat under the tree while she nursed him back to health while staying at nearby Crookston Castle, where some believe the couple were betrothed before their marriage in 1565.

Former first minster and member for Glasgow Pollok Humza Yousaf said on social media he was “gutted” to see the tree damaged.

He said: “I am not sure if the Darnley Sycamore is salvageable given extensive damage done by Storm Éowyn, but let’s hope so. It is, arguably, one of the most important trees in Scotland.”

David McDonald, chair of the Friends of Crookston Castle, posted pictures of the damaged tree on social media.

He said: “The Darnley Sycamore. One of the most important trees in Scotland, linked directly to Mary, Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley. As the city celebrates its 850th anniversary, hopefully Glasgow City Council can act quick to save and care for this local historic totem.”

A statement from the Friends of Crookston Castle described the damage as “awful”.

The group added: “The tree represented a living link to history and has become a symbol of pride and belonging for the community in Darnley. We hope it can be saved.”

ScotRail are continuing an assessment of tracks and infrastructure before resuming services. An update said: “The Air Ops team have already spotted a roof from a nearby building on the track at the entrance to the tunnel to Glasgow Queen Street High Level. Until this is removed, we can't run trains to or from the station.”

ScotRail

Latest weather forecast for Glasgow

Winds, showers easing by day as Storm Eowyn clears northwards.

Today

Storm Eowyn passing northwards, slowly easing winds. Rather cloudy start with showers, these turning wintry to relatively low levels. Outbreaks quite frequent early, before dwindling from the south late morning and through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight

Rain, sleet, snow showers feeding from the west for the evening with some turning heavy. Turning largely dry away from Argyll overnight. Some Icy patches. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Sunday

Early showers mainly confined to Argyll, with brighter spells increasing during the morning. Cloud increasing early afternoon with rain spreading from south towards early evening, as strong southeast winds develop. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Showers or longer periods of rain and occasionally windy Monday and early Tuesday, then more settled conditions feeding from the southwest late Tuesday. Rain spreading from the southwest later Wednesday.