Date announced for Glasgow Airport summer strike action

100 workers at Glasgow Airport are set to go on strike for 48 hours in a dispute over pay.

Workers will strike at Glasgow this summer in a decision that threatens to cause major disruption for travellers. About 100 workers at Glasgow Airport will take action as union Unite’s pay dispute with the terminal’s owners escalates. Workers include airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers.

Unite confirmed today (Friday 11 July) that around 100 workers are set for summer strike action in July. The trade union revealed that despite repeated offers to restart negotiations in an attempt to resolve the pay dispute, it has been informed that no new pay offer will be made to the workers.

Unite says it has been left with no option but to issue strike dates claiming that the airport’s new management is ‘spoiling for a fight’.

48-hour strike action is set to take place from 06:00 on Thursday 24 July to 05:59 on Saturday 26 July.

Last week, 98.7 per cent of Unite members at Glasgow Airport Limited backed industrial action to secure a better pay offer after rejecting a basic four per cent pay offer. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:“Summer strike action is now inevitable unless Glasgow Airport’s new owners come to their senses. We will support our members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

AviAlliance, a subsidiary of PSP Investments, acquired AGS Airports (which includes Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Southampton airports) in a £1.53 billion deal in January 2025.

Unite also announced it has now successfully negotiated a pay deal covering 250 ICTS central search workers at Glasgow Airport. The workers who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights have secured a basic pay increase of five per cent. Unite said: “The ICTS deal means that disputes involving around 740 workers have been successfully resolved through negotiation at Glasgow Airport. This includes around 300 Menzies Aviation workers securing a pay deal which establishes a four per cent minimum increase for new starters, and up to 10 per cent for workers depending on grades. 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport also accepted a basic wage increase of 4.5 per cent while there have been wage wins for over 140 workers based at Glasgow airport employed by ABM and OCS.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Glasgow Airport Limited is making the lowest pay offer despite it being the most profitable company at the airport. It is the only company escalating a dispute and they seem to be spoiling for a fight rather than trying to resolve the dispute.”“We have just successfully resolved another pay dispute involving hundreds of ICTS workers at the airport. The latest deal adds to the growing list of companies at the airport where agreements have been secured through negotiation covering hundreds of workers.”

Over 100 Swissport workers remain in a dispute over working rotas and work-life balance, plus health and safety concerns. Workers provide ground handling services to many major airlines, including ticketing and baggage handling. A consultative ballot on a new offer made by Swissport to address these outstanding issues has been put to the workforce. The ballot concludes on 14 July. If this offer is rejected, Unite say they will move to open a full industrial action ballot.

A spokesperson for AGS Airports, which owns and manages Glasgow Airport, said: “We are extremely disappointed with Unite’s decision to serve notice of industrial action.

“We have been in talks with Unite since March during which time we have made several improved and fair offers against a backdrop of a challenging operating environment.

“We have tabled an offer of 4%, which represents an above-inflation pay increase.

“Despite reaching agreement with 80% of our staff across AGS Airports over pay, our offer has been rejected by 75 members of staff at Glasgow Airport who, through Unite, have informed us they wish to embark on strike action.

“We will now proceed with our contingency plans to ensure we minimise any disruption for our airlines and passengers.”