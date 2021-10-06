With a month to go until the usual start of the Glasgow Christmas markets, the dates for this year are yet to be confirmed.

Picture: Shutterstock

What’s happening? After being cancelled last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the Glasgow Christmas Markets are yet to be confirmed for 2021.

The two markets, in George Square and St Enoch Square, usually open early to mid November and run throughout the Christmas period but Glasgow Life haven’t confirmed dates for them this year yet.

Will the 2021 Glasgow Christmas markets be cancelled?

There’s no reason to think so yet. A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said an announcement is coming soon. But with COP26 running until 12 November and the Glasgow Green Bonfire night fireworks cancelled because of this, the dates for the markets may be later than normal.

At the time of announcing the cancellations of the fireworks, Glasgow Life said it would be focusing on delivering a ‘winter programme’, in a bid to help Glasgow’s economic recovery from the pandemic. However, plans are yet to be announced.

What are the proposed dates for the 2021 Glasgow Christmas Markets?

It has been reported that the markets at St Enoch Square and George Square will return from 6 November until 31 Dec 2021.