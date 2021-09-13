Glasgow Bonfire Night fireworks cancelled over COP26 clash

The Glasgow fireworks will not be going ahead this year.
What was announced: Glasgow Life announced last week that, as the city will be hosting COP26 at the same time the fireworks would be going ahead, the event has been cancelled.
Why is it being cancelled: The organisation said: “Glasgow will be hosting COP26 at the same time as we would normally be hosting a fireworks event for up to 50,000 people.
“Preparing and then clearing Glasgow Green for this event takes several days and so that Glasgow Green remains available to people in early November we will not be hosting Glasgow fireworks this year.”
What is happening instead: Glasgow Life said it would be focusing on delivering a ‘winter programme’, in a bid to help Glasgow’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
However, plans are yet to be announced.