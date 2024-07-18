Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beatson Cancer Charity has announce the return of its beloved annual fundraiser, ‘Off the Beatson Track’ for the 11th year.

The 10k walk takes place on Sunday 25 August, which STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart FM and BBC’s David Farrell will be hosting.

This year’s event holds special significance for Courtney Welsh who is taking part in memory of her mum, Vivienne Welsh, who walked in the inaugural event 10-years ago before passing away to secondary breast cancer in 2016.

The 31-year old is planning to do ‘Off the Beatson Track’ alone, however she will have her mum with her every step of the way as she plans to bring along Vivienne's t-shirt that she wore to ‘Off the Beatson Track’ in 2014.

Beatson Cancer Charity and Cath Abernethy

Speaking about the event, she said: “It’s been eight years since my mum passed away and I have only recently come to terms with it recently.

“I have got loads of memories from when my mum did 'Off the Beatson Track'. There are pictures, wristbands and her t-shirt from the day which I am going to take along with me. It’s kind of like we are doing it together and that is why I wanted to do it on my own.

“The last 10 years of my life has changed so significantly. I remember my mum going off that day to do 'Off the Beatson Track' which feels like a different lifetime ago. So, this is a really nice way to reconnect.

She added: “This is the perfect way to honour her and to honour us, so that’s kind of how I see it.”

The last decade has seen over 17,000 participants walk over 106,000 miles - making it Glasgow's brightest sponsored walk. The fun-filled 10k walk is fully accessible and suitable for all ages with plenty of family entertainment.

Those taking part in the event will be given a free 'Off the Beatson Track' t-shirt after signing up, and a medal for completing it.

The event will start at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow and go past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, via Kelvingrove Museum and back to the Riverside Museum to finish.

The charity’s encouraging walkers to stay and enjoy the festival village once they have crossed the finish line back at the Riverside Museum afterwards, where there will be entertainment and food stalls.

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 11th Off the Beatson Track event this year.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us.

“Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”