The band made the announcement on their social media pages.

Deacon Blue have announced the passing of their keyboard player and founding member James Prime at the age of 64 after a short struggle with cancer.

Taking to social media, the band made the announcement saying: “Dear friends,

“We announce with great sadness that our brother, James Prime, passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer. Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family and us.

“With love, Deacon Blue.”

Prime became a founding member of Deacon Blue when the band formed in 1985 in Glasgow. His lush, melodic keyboard work became a signature element of the band’s sound, contributing to their success throughout the late 1980s and 1990s on tracks such as “Dignity”, “Real Gone Kid” and “Fergus Sings the Blues”.

In addition to his work with Deacon Blue, James Prime was also involved in music education, having taught at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.