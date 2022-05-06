Pam ‘honoured’ to attend Scottish Veterans Award

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam Gosal was pleased to engage with the veteran community directly

The ceremony, which was launched in 2019, is held annually to mark the work that veterans put back into their communities.

Twelve awards in total were given out at the event, including Inspiration of the Year Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As well as marking the achievements of Scottish veterans, the mental health difficulties faced by veterans were also recognised with 27 seconds of silence, representing the 27 veterans who have taken their own lives in 2022 so far.

As the sole politician in attendance, Ms Gosal was pleased to engage with veterans and hear more about what can be done to help them in their communities.

She said: “I was honoured to be able to attend the Scottish Veteran Awards.

“It was great to be able to listen to so many inspirational stories about the work that these heroes put back into our communities.

“This event was the perfect way to recognise veterans’ fantastic efforts, and the work that every nominee had put in was clear to see.

“I was also pleased to seize this opportunity to engage with the veteran community directly.

"There is still more work to do to tackle issues such as mental health and homelessness that veterans are more likely to suffer from.”