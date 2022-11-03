Remembrance Sunday events in East Dunbartonshire

On Sunday 13 November, Provost Gillian Renwick and Councillors will join local people at services and parades across the area to pay their respects at War Memorials.

Local churches and Community Councils have organised events in Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milngavie, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar and Woodilee.

Provost Renwick said: "I believe it is incredibly important that we come together in our communities for these public acts of remembrance to pay our respects to the fallen. We must never forget the sacrifices that so many have made and likewise we must remember our veterans and those who continue to serve, as well as their families. "

A service organised by the Council will be held at the War Memorial at Bearsden Cross. It will begin at approximately 10.40am, led by Rev John Craib.

It will be attended by Deputy Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire Pat Steel, Council Leader Gordan Low, Armed Forces personnel, representatives of the Council, Police Scotland, Community Councils, Churches, schools, Boys' Brigade, Girls' Brigade, Girl Guides, Scouts and other local groups.

Provost Renwick added, “I will attend the service in Kirkintilloch and lay a wreath on behalf of the people of East Dunbartonshire. It will be my honour to join local people in sombre reflection as we remember the service and sacrifice of so many.

"My thanks to everyone across the area who have organised events so that communities can gather to pay their respects. I hope as many people as possible come along to their local War Memorial with friends and family on this Remembrance Sunday."

To find out the details of what's happening in your area, see https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/remembrance-sunday-2022-acts-remembrance-east-dunbartonshire