The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is hiring a 'Covert Surveillance Officer' based in Glasgow to spy on benefits claimants in the city in the hopes of uncovering cases of fraud.

Paid anywhere between £29,500 and £31,603 a year, surveillance officers will utilise 'covert surveillance' to gather evidence around benefits claimants around Glasgow - proving or disproving offences.

Surveillance extends to video, audio, and photography - including writing & obtaining witness statements - officers are required to wear 'covert audio equipment' while on the job. It can also involve monitoring, listening, or following an individual or group of claimants.

It can also extend to 'forensic analysis' which includes the examination of both mobile phones and computers.

The job listing stresses that the job would require the applicant to work unsociable hours, and even work overnight at times. The summary of the Covert Surveillance Officer role reads: "As part of the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) response to tackling fraud within the welfare system, the Department utilise covert surveillance to gather evidence to prove/disprove offences

"This is an opportunity to join our team of highly trained, dedicated Operatives in this challenging but highly rewarding role. This is not a normal office hours role. It will require you to work unsociable hours (early start and late finishes) including some weekend work alongside a good level of fitness."

The DWP utilises more than just surveillance officers to spy on benefits claimants they also take data on those in receipt of benefits from private companies like airlines, PayPal, supermarkets, bingo clubs, and much more.

The DWP branch in Edinburgh also seeks to hire a Covert Surveillance Officer - in total there are 25 new Covert Surveillance Officer's being hired by the DWP to keep tabs on benefit claimants unbeknownst to them - other cities and towns across the UK set to see new undercover benefit fraud investigators include: