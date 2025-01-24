Developer completes purchase of police station site for Finnieston flats plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acting on behalf of Police Scotland, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has secured the sale of the former Cranstonhill Police Station, in Finnieston, Glasgow to Westpoint Homes.

The site on Argyle Street which used to be the former Cranstonhill police station would now be demolished and replaced with a new five and six storey block by developers Westpoint Homes.

Planning permission was granted last year for the development. In the report, planning official state: “The application presents a major opportunity to replace a long-standing vacant building in a highly prominent location with good quality homes and commercial space. The proposed building would make a significant contribution to repairing the fragmented built form at this key junction.

“The provision of active frontages would encourage footfall along the south side of Argyle Street and in turn contribute to the vitality and viability of Cranstonhill/Yorkhill Town Centre. The design, form, materiality and reinstatement of the historic building line would enhance the setting of St Vincent Crescent Conservation Area.

“Finnieston is a centrally located and vibrant neighbourhood where housing is at a premium. The proposal would deliver 62 new homes to help meet demand and address the housing emergency.”

Inside the building there would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and six commercial units on the ground floor. City planners are being urged to approve the development as the previous proposal of 78 flats was refused in 2021.

A design document submitted with the new application said: “The site marks the junction of three major routes –- Argyle Street, St Vincent Street and Finnieston Street. It is highly prominent and provides a real opportunity for a landmark building that extends the scale, urban fabric, domestic and commercial elements of the adjacent blocks.

“The design of the building presents a simple, crisp modern aesthetic with large glazed areas. The building is unique and designed specifically for this site.

“The design aims to create a contemporary tenement with a controlled elegance that sits well in the context of the surrounding tenements. A high quality, robust palette of materials will be used throughout.”

Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “Following much interest from a range of hotel and residential developers, we are delighted to secure the sale of this site to Westpoint Homes on behalf of Police Scotland and look forward to seeing this prime mixed-use site being redeveloped over the coming months.”

David Mawhinney, Development Director at Westpoint Homes said: “Having obtained a successful planning consent for our proposed development, we are delighted to have now completed the purchase of Cranstonhill Police Station.

“This development will create a prominent gateway to Finnieston from the city, with a landmark building bringing six new commercial spaces and 62 bespoke apartments.

“The high-quality design incorporates a number of private and communal terraced areas, with panoramic views from the rooftop gardens.”Westpoint Homes is a Glasgow based house building company creating innovative residential developments across central Scotland.