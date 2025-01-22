Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow residents can have their say on major plans to transform part of the city’s riverside at two upcoming sessions.

Revamping the waterfront at Custom House Quay and Carlton Place — around the South Portland Street suspension bridge — is a key part of a project to create a “river park”.

Work is set to include a “build-out” into the river on the north bank. A planning application is expected to be submitted in the early part of this year.

Before then, Glasgow City Council is inviting people to view and comment on the “exciting” plans in the city chambers on Thursday, January 30.

The council has said the project is focused on “addressing the structural integrity of the quay walls and reinvigorating and re-imagining the existing open spaces”.

“This will deliver new amenity space for the city in the form of a fully accessible urban park — a River Park — with enhanced green space, high quality public realm and enhanced connectivity along the river edge.”

Two sessions will be held, between 11am and 2pm and 5pm and 8pm, with Hawkins\Brown, the design team developing a masterplan for the north and south banks of the Clyde.

Feedback from the sessions will “help shape the future of this important city centre section of the River Clyde, making it a focal point to the city once again”, the council has said.

The consultations are being held in the Satinwood Suite in the city chambers at George Square.

An online survey will then be made available from January 30 until February 13 to allow members of the public to provide written feedback on the designs.

Funding for the project would come from the Glasgow City Region City Deal, a more than £1bn infrastructure programme funded by both the UK and Scottish governments.

The council believes the river is “one of the greatest assets of the city” and has the “potential to contribute greatly to the city’s quality of life, identity and economy”.