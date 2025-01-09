Developing Glasgow: Flats on Finnieston gym site recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gym-goers and Finnieston residents have called for plans to build flats on the site of a “cherished” gym to be turned down.

More than 1,780 people backed a petition calling for the Nuffield Health gym on Minerva Way to be saved while over 250 have written to Glasgow City Council to oppose the 391-home proposal.

They feel the demolition of the gym would leave the area “underserved” by leisure facilities — and also have concerns over the height and scale of the flats.

But council planners have said real estate firm Redevco’s bid can be approved as there are “numerous” other health facilities nearby, including a Nuffield Health gym within 400 metres.

They also said the principle of knocking down the gym had already been approved when permission to build flats on the land was granted in 2021.

The developers have said the project will “contribute towards the supply of much needed housing”. Councillors on the city’s planning committee will attend a hearing on the proposal on Tuesday.

Approval was awarded in 2021 to replace the gym with 195 homes for private sale across three blocks. The developers then asked to build 362 build-to-rent flats in 2023.

After planning officials noted a “number of concerns”, the firm returned with an updated scheme which would create 391 flats on Minerva Way last year. The talks led to a reduction in the height of the blocks of flats, a “more muted colourway” and extra communal space.

However, Cllr Angus Millar, SNP, said: “Residents have raised with me the concern that the loss of this leisure provision would leave the rapidly-densifying Finnieston area underserved by this amenity type, and that while it is noted that other gyms do exist nearby, these lack the range of facilities provided at this site.

“While a previous change of use has been granted for this site, residents and gym users do not feel that they were adequately consulted on these proposals, and that the pandemic period masked what has otherwise been the reality of a popular gym serving a leisure amenity need in the local community.”

David Johnson, on behalf of Friends of St Vincent Crescent Conservation Area, said the proposed development has “grown again” and “continues to remain inappropriate in height, scale and massing”.

He added: “We argue it constitutes significant over-development and with the additional loss of a well functioning and thriving community health and leisure facility, is unacceptable for our community and the city as a whole.”

The petition, set up by David Leese, states: “This gym is not just a place to exercise, but it has become an integral part of our lives and community.

“We now face the threat of losing this cherished space to a development of new flats that will not only rob us of our gym but also mar the iconic local skyline we have grown to love.”

Council planners have reported “extensive analysis” has “established there should be no unacceptable effect upon the special character” of the nearby St Vincent Crescent conservation area or “be out of scale with neighbouring developments on Minerva Way”.

They said the existing permission for the site, which would see the gym knocked down, could still be implemented until July this year.

A report adds it is understood, although not confirmed, that Nuffield Health memberships would be transferred to the Finnieston Street gym.

It states: “The Nuffield Health website indicates that Finnieston Street contains a similar, albeit not entirely like-for-like, range of facilities to Minerva Way.”

Officials also add it is “expected the market will respond accordingly to additional demand for health and fitness facilities should the application site close”.

Plans for the site include a gym for residents, a library, lounge areas, bike stores, roof gardens and a central courtyard. A children’s play area and car parking for 37 vehicles are also proposed.

The developers would be expected to pay over £247,000 as the scheme does not meet the requirements for amenity space, children’s play and outdoor sport.

Redevco’s application added: “The development represents an opportunity to contribute towards the supply of much needed housing within a highly accessible, sustainable urban location.

“The approach to design, scale and mass is appropriate to its setting and will not result in an unacceptable impact in terms of the quality and character of nearby conservation areas or the setting of nearby listed buildings.

“The approach to provision of public realm and open space will contribute to a significant improvement in the quality of local public spaces and visual amenity.”