Developing Glasgow: Land in Maryhill and Gallowgate to be disposed to housing associations by city council
These disposals will allow progress on the delivery of regeneration in both of these areas.
The land in Maryhill - at Kilmun Street, Sandbank Street, Fearnmore Road and Cumlodden Drive, all with the Maryhill Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA) - is steeply-sloping and mostly wooded, with pathways and grassed areas, will after the disposal be cleared up and upgraded by Maryhill Housing Association to improve amenity and access.
The housing association have been given grant funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund and Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme to carry out these works, which form part of the delivery of the North Maryhill TRA Green Infrastructure Masterplan.
The disposal of the land at Wyper Place in Gallowgate – which lies within the Gallowgate Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA) – will see the ownership of the small hammerhead road and small grassed area of vacant land there transferred to Wheatley Homes Glasgow. The land will then form part of the landscape and attenuation work for the development of 70 affordable new homes as part of the redevelopment of the former Bellgrove Hotel.
Wheatley Homes Glasgow are now progressing a stopping-up order for the hammerhead road, and as part of the TRA regeneration work there, the adjoining Bellgrove Hotel will be partially demolished, with the façade to be retained.
Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The council’s disposal of the pieces of land in the Gallowgate and Maryhill will allow both the development of new homes in the city and upgraded public realm in an area that has been vacant for some time. We will continue to work with our partners in the city to help deliver initiatives such as these which meet our strategic housing objectives.”
