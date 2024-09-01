Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deal will deliver “much needed” rental accommodation in the area considering the city’s housing emergency according to the council.

The go ahead was granted this week to sell 58 homes to housing association Places for People, Thriving Investments, MMR Fund for mid- market rental.

Mid market rental homes are cheaper than private leases but more expensive than social housing. Councillors agreed to change a development agreement for the second phase of the Commonwealth Games Athlete’s Village in Dalmarnock this week to allow for the alteration to plans.

The second phase will see 125 houses constructed with building work to start before the end of 2024.

Apart from the 58 mid market rental homes, the rest will be up for private sale.

Explaining the background to the development, a council official said: “The council entered into a development agreement and a grounds lease with City Legacy Ltd in 2010 for the development of the Games Village. This development agreement covered the use and sale of 700 flats and houses, which comprised the 2014 Athletes’ Village. That was known as phase one.

“But it only dealt briefly with the contractual and other arrangements relating to the development of the residue of the site known as phase two.”

She told councillors: “Interest has been expressed by Places for People to acquire the 58 units in a bulk sale for mid market rental. The units will be sold at market value allowing the council to receive the overage that would be due under the development agreement if the units had been sold privately.”

Councillors gave permission to change the development agreement at the contracts and property committee yesterday.

Glasgow City Council also agreed to grant a lease of up to 25 years to Rockvilla CIC (community interest company) for the Dalmarnock Legacy Hub. Plans for the building include providing office and community space on the first floor of the Legacy Hub, with a licensed area on the ground floor. Rockvilla CIC hope to hire out the area for weddings, parties and other uses with income used to fund the community space above.

A theatre area within the hub would host events such as A Play, a Pie and a Pint with local writers and performers.

There would also be a free after-school meals club run in connection with Mary’s Meals.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The approval of the lease for the Dalmarnock Legacy Hub is a significant step forward and will bring a fantastic community asset back to life, offering a huge range of services to both the people of Dalmarnock and the wider area.

“More good news for this part of the city is the decision to allow a bulk sale in the second phase of the Athletes’ Village, with the building of these much-needed new homes very welcome in the East End.”