Plans for a new East End Duke Street park and the development of an old listed shed are set to progress after a £4.4 million grant was approved.

The long park will have trees and rain gardens as well as a cycle path while the B-listed shed site will be converted into a sports centre and bar and bistro among other uses.

Homes have already been built on the Meat Market site, which has been vacant since the 1990s as part of a masterplan for the land.

Speaking at a council meeting on Thursday, councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for housing and development, said: “The derelict Victorian sheds will be developed by the Meat Market Regeneration Community Interest Company into a flexible covered site to include sports facilities, a bar and bistro, event space, learning centre and enterprise incubator to support small businesses.”

The SNP local politician added: “A new linear park, which will run through the reactivated site will also be constructed offering an attractive active travel route between Bellgrove Street and Melbourne Street enhanced by tree planting and rain gardens.”

The City Administration yesterday approved the award of £4.486m of City Deal funding through a grant agreement to the Meat Market Regeneration Community Interest Company.

The funding forms part of a wider £11.8 million funding package. Local Calton councillors George Redmond and Cecilia O’Lone and Greg Hepburn welcomed the investment in their ward.

Councillor O’Lone said: It is something that is really welcome. It is going to transform that whole area so much along with the housing that is there at the moment.”

Echoing her comment, Councillor Redmond added: “I would like to say a big thank you to our staff who have been involved in this.

“Essentially we are turning a housing development into a community.”

Pointing out how the plan builds on the “heritage” of the site, Councillor Hepburn said: “It has been pretty incredible.”

The Meat Market Community Interest Company submitted a planning application in relation to the proposal to the council last year, which showed some potential designs for the site.