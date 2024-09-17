Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An old police station on Argyle Street can be demolished to make way for 62 flats after plans were given the go ahead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has granted permission for Westpoint Homes to knock down the former Cranstonhill police station, which has been empty since 2018, and build a block of flats for private sale.

The firm’s application said the site offered “a fantastic opportunity to repair the urban fabric of this part of Argyle Street”, with a building that “presents a simple, crisp modern aesthetic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will include six ground floor commercial units, a roof terrace and parking for 78 bikes and 31 cars.

West Point Homes

More than 30 objections to the plan were received by the council, with concerns including the impact on privacy, overshadowing and the size of the development. There were also six letters of support.

Previous plans to build 84 flats on the site were rejected in May 2021. Reasons for refusal included the proposal would “unacceptably impede daylight to adjacent properties” and “adversely impact upon the privacy of existing and proposed residents”.

Council planners reported the proposal “would result in a significant loss of daylight to 23 windows in Minerva Court” which is next to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they stated the application showed “some level of daylight impact is inevitable to achieve a scheme that… can be viably brought forward”.

They added the project was a “major opportunity to replace a long-standing vacant building in a highly prominent location with good quality homes and commercial space”.

At a planning committee meeting, a council official said: “It is regrettable there will be some failures in terms of the windows but we think that’s outweighed by the other positive benefits of the scheme.”

Cllr Saqib Ahmed, Labour, said: “The building has been lying empty since 2018. We are in the middle of a housing crisis so any project like this is most welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailie Thomas Kerr, Conservative, said the police station is “a horrible looking building”. He added Finnieston has a “buzz and energy”, but the “bottom half of Finnieston is the one bit that sits out itself”.

“You go from the city centre and you’ve got this block in between before you get to Finnieston,” he said, adding the flats were “much needed”.

“We’ve got social housing in this area, I’m quite glad it’s private [sale] as well because we need that mix,” Bailie Kerr said.